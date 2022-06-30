Razorpay rejigs senior leadership team

BENGALURU: Fintech platform Razorpay on Wednesday appointed Murali Brahmadesam as head of engineering and chief technology officer. Ex-CTO and co-founder Shashank Kumar will now take on the new role of co-founder and managing director at the company.

A veteran with more than two decades of experience, Brahmadesam earlier worked at Amazon and Microsoft in several technology and leadership roles.

“With over an 800-member engineering team today, we are constantly working towards solving some of the toughest challenges that businesses face today, with innovation at its core. Brahmadesam brings in-depth knowledge of managing technology functions at scale,” said Kumar.

Brahmadesam will drive the overall engineering strategy and development at Razorpay.

“Razorpay has been at the forefront of inventing breakthrough products in business payment and banking that are being relied upon by millions of diverse businesses,” said Brahmadesam.

Brahmadesam worked as global engineering leader for Aurora Database Engines and Distributed Storage at Amazon Web Services. The fintech platform has 2,300 employees. It was founded in 2014 by Kumar and Harshil Mathur.