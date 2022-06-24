Kia sets up its fourth India training centre at Kolkata

CHENNAI: Kia India on Thursday inaugurated its fourth training centre in India, in Kolkata. The facility spreads across 10,000 square feet. The state-of-the-art facility is equipped to handle soft skill training and technical training. The facility is equipped with a role-playing area, Body & paint, and EV Repair training. Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India said, “Training and development have always been one of our core focus areas. The new facility will offer easy access to our dealer personnel from East and Northeast regions who used to come to Faridabad earlier for their training.” Kia India has already been operating with three training centres, each covering a 25,000 square feet footprint across Bangalore, Mumbai, and Faridabad. Through these 3 existing facilities, it has imparted more than 56,000 person-days training to upskill almost 10,000 dealer personnel.