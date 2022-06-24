Global PC monitor market sluggish in Q1, shipments to decline further

NEW DELHI: With 36.5 million units shipped, the global PC monitor market posted flat results in the first quarter of this year, registering a mere 0.3 per cent increase in shipment volume compared to the same quarter a year ago.

Amid a tough market, Dell with 22.4 per cent market share expanded its leadership position through its supply chain competency and commercial sales, reports the IDC.

Overall, the market was a tale of two halves - the commercial market grew over 5 per cent while the consumer side declined 5 per cent.

Samsung also saw year-over-year growth, buoyed in part by its leader status in the consumer monitor space.

TPV, owner of AOC and Philips, was hurt by a struggling Chinese market and events in Eastern Europe.

Other commercial heavy firms like HP and Lenovo rounded out the top 5.

"We are seeing large portions of the consumer demand slowing amid economic challenges and budget diversion as countries continue to re-open," said Jay Chou, research manager for IDC's Client Devices Tracker.

"Some emerging market consumer demand will linger in the short term as vendors are now able to fulfill backlogs, while gaming and office returns will also drive demand," Chou added.

Looking ahead, IDC expects monitor shipments will decline as the market digests the tremendous volumes recorded in 2020 and 2021.

The 2023 shipments will decline another 1.5 per cent (year on year) before stabilising in 2024.

China, the second largest market in the world, has notably lowered its forecast due to much gloomier outlook. Consumer demand has been pared back while commercial demand has been raised, the report noted.