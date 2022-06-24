Dubai saw 6.17 mn global visitors from Jan-May

DUBAI: Dubai’s successful tourism rebound continues to inspire global tourism recovery with the city welcoming 6.17 million international overnight visitors from January to May 2022, a 197 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase from the same five-month period in 2021, which saw the destination attracting just over 2 million international travellers.

The latest data was revealed by Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism at its first ‘City Briefing’ for 2022, a bi-annual event that provides an in-depth industry outlook to stakeholders and partners, and discusses future strategies to further reinforce the city’s position as a global hub for business, investment, talent and tourism.