Adani family commits Rs 60,000 cr for social causes

AHMEDABAD: On the year of the centenary birth anniversary of Gautam Adani’s father Shantilal Adani, and Gautam Adani’s own 60th birthday, the Adani family has committed a donation of Rs 60,000 crore to a range of social causes. This corpus will be administered by the Adani Foundation.

“In addition to being the 100th birth anniversary of my inspiring father, this year also happens to be the year of my 60th birthday and therefore the family decided to contribute Rs 60,000 cr towards charitable activities related to healthcare, education, and skill development, especially in the rural regions of our nation,” said Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group.

“Our experience in large project planning and execution and the learnings from the work done by the Adani Foundation will help us uniquely accelerate these programs.”

On this occasion, Azim Premji, Chairman of Azim Premji Foundation and Founder Chairman of Wipro Limited and widely recognised as one of the greatest philanthropists of our times said, “Gautam Adani and his family’s commitment towards philanthropy should set an example that we can all try to live Mahatma Gandhi’s principle of Trusteeship of Wealth at the peak of our business success and need not wait for our sunset years”.