EU-India sustainable leather project launched in TN

CHENNAI: Solidaridad Regional Expertise Centre along with its partners - Politecnico Internazionale per lo Sviluppo Industriale ed Economico, Indian Finished Leather Manufacturers and Exporters Association, Council for Leather Exports, Tata International and the European Union (EU) on Wednesday launched an EU-India sustainability project for the leather clusters in TN.

The project ‘Promoting circularity in the Tamil Nadu leather clusters for solid waste management’ is a 42-month initiative funded by the EU under its SWITCH-Asia Programme, which promotes sustainable consumption and production across the Asia-Pacific region. The project was launched by Minister of Environment, Climate Change and Forests Siva V Meyyanathan and Ugo Astuto, Ambassador of the EU to India. The event was attended by 140 participants including CLE Chairman Sanjay Leekha and ED R Selvam.