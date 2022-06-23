Business

EU-India sustainable leather project launched in TN

The project ‘Promoting circularity in the Tamil Nadu leather clusters for solid waste management’ is a 42-month initiative funded by the EU under its SWITCH-Asia Programme, which promotes sustainable consumption and production across the Asia-Pacific region.
EU-India sustainable leather project launched in TN
Ambassador of the EU to India H.E Ugo AstutoTwitter
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Solidaridad Regional Expertise Centre along with its partners - Politecnico Internazionale per lo Sviluppo Industriale ed Economico, Indian Finished Leather Manufacturers and Exporters Association, Council for Leather Exports, Tata International and the European Union (EU) on Wednesday launched an EU-India sustainability project for the leather clusters in TN.

The project ‘Promoting circularity in the Tamil Nadu leather clusters for solid waste management’ is a 42-month initiative funded by the EU under its SWITCH-Asia Programme, which promotes sustainable consumption and production across the Asia-Pacific region. The project was launched by Minister of Environment, Climate Change and Forests Siva V Meyyanathan and Ugo Astuto, Ambassador of the EU to India. The event was attended by 140 participants including CLE Chairman Sanjay Leekha and ED R Selvam.

Are you in Chennai?  Then click here to get our newspaper at your doorstep!! 

European Union
EU-India
Leather project
Tamil Nadu leather clusters
SWITCH-Asia Programme

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in