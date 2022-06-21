Army Training Command, IIT-M in pact for 5G testbed at Indore

CHENNAI: The Army Training Command alongwith IIT Madras is to establish a 5G Testbed at the Military College of Telecommunication at Mhow, Indore.

This will facilitate the Indian Army to use the 5G tech for its operational use, especially along its borders.

This will give an impetus to the induction of systems, devices and equipment using niche technology and use of AI-based algorithms for enhancing the capabilities of the Indian Armed Forces.

It will also promote collaborative and cooperative research and facilitate the exchange of ideas for the development of new technology.

It will encourage students, faculties, and scientists to undertake research in 5G communications and the development of military applications.