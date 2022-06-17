Xceedance to hire 500 people for India operations

CHENNAI: Xceedance, a US-based global provider of strategic operations support, technology, and data services to insurance organisations, recently announced plans to hire 500 additional skilled resources in India. The company currently has a 2,700-member team across the US, UK, Liechtenstein, Poland, India, and Australia. New teammates will join an insurance-focused, digital-first company led by an executive team of entrepreneurs and global industry experts. With expertise in actuarial services, underwriting, policy management, claims, data sciences, and insurance technology, Xceedance helps to nurture future leaders of the global insurance ecosystem. A provider of insurtech solutions and services, Xceedance has four offices in India and an annual staff growth rate of 30 per cent.