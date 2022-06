DT Realty: Private equity, VC funds shift focus to realty, infra

MUMBAI: Private equity and venture capital funds invested $5.3 billion in Indian entities in May 2022, 42 per cent more than the year-ago period, as per a recent report. However, compared with $7.5 billion of infusion in April, the investments were down by 29 per cent, the report by industry lobby IVCA and consultancy firm EY said. From a deal volume perspective, there were 109 transactions in May as against 66 in the year-ago period and 117 in April 2022.

The heightened investment activity in May 2022 was on the back of an increased focus on the real estate and infrastructure sector by investors seen in bets of over $1.7 billion, after focusing on the e-commerce and technology sector in the whole of 2021, the consultancy firm’s partner Vivek Soni said. May 2022 recorded 14 large deals of over $100 million each aggregating to $3.9 billion, which included the Adanis-controlled Mumbai airport raising $750 million debt from Apollo Global. By deal type, growth deals received maximum attention in May 2022 at $2 billion across 19 deals, while startup investments were the second highest with $1.6 billion invested across 73 deals. The month saw 22 exits worth $400 million compared to $12 billion recorded across 17 exits in May 2021 and $2.8 billion across 27 exits in April 2022. PE and VC funds have raised $668 million for Indian enterprises investments in the future, it said.