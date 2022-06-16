Shiprocket buys Pickrr for Rs 1,560 crore

NEW DELHI: Logistics technology platform Shiprocket on Wednesday announced it has acquired a majority stake in Pickrr, an ecommerce softwareas-a-service (SaaS) platform for D2C brands and SME e-tailers for around $200 million (nearly Rs 1,560 crore).

“Shiprocket and Pickrr are uniquely positioned to capture this opportunity by laying the building blocks of this software infrastructure. We look forward to building a formidable e-commerce logistics ecosystem with our complementary products and customer segments,” said Saahil Goel, Co-founder and CEO of Shiprocket.

“We are keen to work closely with them to build futuristic solutions,” said Gaurav Mangla, Co-Founder of Pickrr.