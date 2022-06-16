Business

Shiprocket buys Pickrr for Rs 1,560 crore

"Shiprocket and Pickrr are uniquely positioned to capture this opportunity by laying the building blocks of this software infrastructure. We look forward to building a formidable e-commerce logistics ecosystem with our complementary products and customer segments"
NEW DELHI: Logistics technology platform Shiprocket on Wednesday announced it has acquired a majority stake in Pickrr, an ecommerce softwareas-a-service (SaaS) platform for D2C brands and SME e-tailers for around $200 million (nearly Rs 1,560 crore).

“Shiprocket and Pickrr are uniquely positioned to capture this opportunity by laying the building blocks of this software infrastructure. We look forward to building a formidable e-commerce logistics ecosystem with our complementary products and customer segments,” said Saahil Goel, Co-founder and CEO of Shiprocket.

“We are keen to work closely with them to build futuristic solutions,” said Gaurav Mangla, Co-Founder of Pickrr.

