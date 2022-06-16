NLC India plans Rs 4,400 crore methanol project

CHENNAI: Integrated lignite/coal mining-cum-power generation company NLC India Ltd plans to set up a 1,200 tonne per day (TPD) methanol project at an outlay of Rs 4,400 crore.

The public sector company plans to commission the project in 2027 and has appointed Engineers India Ltd (EIL) as the project consultants.

According to NLC India, the methanol project is part of its diversification and it has requested the Ministry of Coal to include it under the proposed Production Linked Incentive Scheme.

The Niti Aayog had earlier recommended to implement the project on fast track mode and will be monitoring its progress.

Meanwhile, NLC India and the Assam Government is looking at the pros and cons of setting of solar power projects in Assam and the same is in preliminary stage.

