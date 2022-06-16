Business

Exports surge 20.55% to $38.94 bn in May

Imports during May 2022 grew by 62.83 per cent to $63.22 billion, the data showed. The trade deficit stood at $6.53 billion in the same month last year.
Exports surge 20.55% to $38.94 bn in May
Representative image
Dt Next Bureau

NEW DELHI: India’s merchandise exports in May rose by 20.55 per cent to $38.94 billion, while the trade deficit ballooned to a record $24.29 billion, according to the government data released on Wednesday.

Imports during May 2022 grew by 62.83 per cent to $63.22 billion, the data showed. The trade deficit stood at $6.53 billion in the same month last year.

Cumulative exports in April-May 2022-23 rose by about 25 per cent to $78.72 billion.

Imports in April-May 2022-23 increased 45.42 per cent to $123.41 billion.

The trade deficit during the first two months of this fiscal widened to $44.69 billion against $21.82 billion in the year-ago period. Petroleum and crude oil imports during May 2022 surged 102.72 per cent to $19.2 bn. Coal, coke and briquettes imports jumped to $5.5 billion against $2 billion in May 2021. Gold imports increased to $6 billion during the month under review from $677 million in May 2021.

Engineering goods exports in May increased by 12.65 per cent to $9.7 billion, while petroleum products exports grew by 60.87 pc to $8.54 bn. Gems and jewellery exports stood at $3.22 billion in May compared to $2.96 bn in the same month last year.

Exports of chemicals rose 17.35 per cent to $2.5 billion in May. Similarly, shipments of pharma and ready-made garments of all textiles grew by 10.28 per cent and 27.85 per cent to $2 billion and $1.41 billion, respectively.

Export sectors that recorded negative growth in May include iron ore, cashew, handicrafts, plastics, carpet and spices.

Imports
Export
cumulative exports
India’s merchandise exports
Export sectors
Exports of chemicals

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in