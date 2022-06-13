Royal Enfield exports sees 40% rise in volumes

CHENNAI: Royal Enfield having its facilities in Thiruvottiyur, Oragadam and Vallam Vadagal near Chennai, manufactures over 3,000 motorcycles per day from its factories and has an installed production capacity of 1.2 million units a year. In the last 2 months of April and May 2022 alone, Royal Enfield has exported around 20,000 motorcycles to countries like America, Japan, Europe and Brazil and has made India proud. “We have recorded between 80% and 100% growth (in overseas sales) y-o-y over the past few quarters, and a more than 40% increase in volumes as compared to 2019-20. Today, we are a global Indian brand with our motorcycles being designed across the UK and in India, manufactured in India and ridden around the world,” said B Govindarajan, CEO, Royal Enfield.