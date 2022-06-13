Qualcomm buys Cellwize to boost 5G adoption

SAN FRANCISCO: Chip-maker Qualcomm has acquired Cellwize Wireless Technologies, a leader in mobile network automation and management, for an undisclosed sum. This will boost Qualcomm’s as a leader in 5G Radio Access Networks (RAN) innovation and adoption. “The addition of Cellwize’s best-in-class RAN automation technologies strengthens Qualcomm Technologies’ ability to drive the development of the modern 5G network,” said Durga Malladi, SVP and general manager, cellular modems and infrastructure, Qualcomm. Global mobile operators and private enterprises are deploying 5G networks at an unprecedented pace across industries with the goal of connecting everyone and everything to the cloud. Cellwize’s 5G network deployment, automation, and management software platform capabilities further strengthens Qualcomm’ 5G infrastructure solutions to fuel the digital transformation of industries, power the connected intelligent edge, and support the growth of the cloud economy.