Ex-footballer kicks off wedding on metaverse

I wanted to do something special for Valentina, something that nobody had ever done. And thanks to Over, we can celebrate our love like no one has done before, in a space location,” is how the former Barcelona footballer Kevin-Prince Boateng chose to have a metaverse wedding. Those with a NFT or a non-fungible token, through the marketplace OpenSea, were allowed to attend the marriage. The 35-year-old footballer tied the knot with his new and Italian model partner Valentina Fradegrada last Saturday.