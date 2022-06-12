Ex-footballer kicks off wedding on metaverse

I wanted to do something special for Valentina, something that nobody had ever done. And thanks to Over, we can celebrate our love like no one has done before, in a space location,” is how the former Barcelona footballer Kevin-Prince Boateng chose to have a metaverse wedding. Those with a NFT or a non-fungible token, through the marketplace OpenSea, were allowed to attend the marriage. The 35-year-old footballer tied the knot with his new and Italian model partner Valentina Fradegrada last Saturday.
The invitations for the wedding were available as limited edition NFTs on the NFT marketplace OpenSea for a short period of time. A celebration is also set to take place in the OVER metaverse. The location for this celebration was specially designed and built for the occasion.