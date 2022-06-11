Market for Ayush increased multifold: Sonowal

JAIPUR: Union Minister of Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday said that the market of Ayush has increased multifold and it has earned a name worldwide.

The minister said that the Modi government formed the Ayush ministry in 2014 and worked to promote traditional Indian medicine systems including Ayurveda and naturopathy.

He said that in the corona pandemic, people realized the importance of Ayurveda and the credibility of AYUSH increased.

"Ayush has got a distinct identity at the world level. The government of India is promoting it after forming the ministry," he told reporters at the National Institute of Ayurveda here.

The minister was on a visit to the institute during which he interacted with the students and inaugurated various buildings like Panchkarma Bhawan, Yogya Laboratory and Drug Research Unit.

The minister said that the new drug research unit and other facilities will prove beneficial for the students. MoS for AYUSH Munjapra Mahendrabhai, Jaipur MP Ramcharan were also present during the visit.

AYUSH is the acronym of the medical systems that are being practiced in India such as Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy.