No reason for direct allocation of 5G spectrum to enterprises: COAI

NEW DELHI: Industry body Cellular Operat­ors Association of India (COAI) on Wednesday said there was no justification for allocating radi­owaves directly to enterprises for operating private captive networks, and that licensed telcos are fully capable of providing all customised solutions in the most competitive and economic manner to private and public sector entities.

The comments of COAI whose members include Relia­nce Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vod­afone Idea assume significance as telecom operators and tech companies have locked horns over the hotly debated issue of 5G spectrum allocation and captive private networks. Private enterprises have asserted that giving spectrum directly for creation of captive networks, without any dependency on telcos, would accelerate the digital agenda.

Refuting this stand, COAI, in its position paper on 5G private networks, has urged the Centre not to reserve or de-license any spectrum which has been identified or likely to be identified for use of mobile services, towards private captive networks.