Flipkart signs ToU with Spices Board

KOCHI: Flipkart on Thursday announced a partnership through a Terms of Understanding (ToU) with the Spices Board under its initiative Flavourit Spices Trading to provide national market access and help promote farmers and grassroots organisations working in the spices sector from all regions of the country. This development will help sustain the passion for Indian spices and farmers in this sector and bring online a variety of spices such as black pepper, Kashmiri saffron, honey, cinnamon, cardamom and Lakadong turmeric to name a few. The ToU was signed under the Flipkart Samarth programme, which aims to empower MSMEs, artisans, entrepreneurs and rural seller and farmer communities selling products associated with rich cultural heritage through Flipkart’s e-commerce platform, a release said.