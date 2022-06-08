Repose Mattress eyes Rs 200 cr turnover mark

CHENNAI: Home-grown Repose Mattress, which clocked a turnover of Rs 103 cr, is keen to go national apart from doubling its turnover. From catering to the south market, it is expanding in north, where it has plans to beef up its dealer network.

Established in November 2012 with factories in Coimbatore, Pune and Meerut, Repose Mattress is among the fastest growing mattress manufacturers. With 400 employees and a network of 1,500 dealers across their sales regions in India, Repose had a turnover of Rs 103 cr in the last financial year.

Having begun with the manufacture of spring mattresses, the company has added coir and foam mattresses to its offerings.

“Currently catering primarily to the south Indian market, Repose is expanding into new territories in North India. We aim to have a presence in Delhi, Punjab and Haryana and will establish 200 dealers in those States. We are, now, actively considering establishing another factory in Bhubaneswar, Odisha,” said Balaji V, CMO, Repose Mattress.

“Our target this financial year is to increase our turnover to Rs 200 cr. In TN, we intend to increase our sales to Rs 60 crore from Rs 30 crore, for which we plan to increase the size of our dealer network from the current 400 to 600,” he said, adding the company had signed up Prabhu Deva, the dance superstar, as its brand ambassador.