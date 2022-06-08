Cargo-partner plans to have pan-India presence by FY25

NEW DELHI: Global logistics service provider cargo-partner on Wednesday said that it plans to have its presence across the country by FY25.

The company, which plans to expand to 10 more cities in India in the next two-three years, will be present in over 24 cities and all major states in the country.

''The company aims to have a pan-India presence by the end of FY25 and to lead the national logistics market in India and their steady expansion is fuelled by the same,'' cargo-partner said in a statement.

With the e-commerce market growing at a very fast pace, the company is planning to expand in the area of warehousing to meet the demand of domestic consumers.

''cargo-partner will be creating numerous job opportunities and onboard 500 employees in these cities, during FY22-25. They will be serving B2B enterprises operating in the automotive and spare parts, fashion and lifestyle, foodstuffs and perishables, and pharmaceuticals and healthcare. The increase in demand from tier 2 and 3 cities has also led to this expansion in services by cargo-partner,'' company's Regional Director (Indo-ASEAN) Rajiv Singh said.

Over the past several years, cargo-partner has made significant investments in enhancing its e-commerce and warehousing capabilities.

The company is also eyeing further growth in the pharmaceutical space and believes that India is one of the largest manufacturers of medicines and there are ample opportunities for big firms to come up with more innovations in this area.

Headquartered in Austria, cargo-partner has a global network with more than 140 offices in over 40 countries. cargo-partner has its network in western, eastern, and central Europe, north-east Asia, south-east Asia, Oceania, the Indian subcontinent as well as north and south America.

Currently, the company is operational at 14 offices in India having presence in all major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad.