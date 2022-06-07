Over 70% staff prefer hybrid work: Nasscom-BCG report

CHENNAI: The disruption caused by the pandemic has graduated from the recent sudden shift to fully remote work, to now a hybrid work model.

Today, more than 70% of employees prefer hybrid work while correspondingly, a similar sentiment has been expressed by both IT companies as well as tech service buyers.

National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) in collaboration with Boston Consulting Group (BCG) have launched a report, titled ‘Shaping the Future of Work in India’s Tech Industry’ which highlights the challenges that the new work paradigm is likely to bring, as well as the key areas that leadership must address to promote flexible working options in the post-pandemic era.

“The pandemic has widespread ramifications on businesses across the globe, impacting the way they interact and operate. organisations have faced some of the major shifts, with remote/hybrid being the most distinct one”, said Debjani Ghosh, President, NASSCOM. “As we are on our way to normalcy, organisations should analyse the behaviour and choices of their employees and offer them the best of both offline and online working experiences. They should take a holistic approach and take into consideration the new working models and trends while designing the future of work structure”.

Nitin Chandalia, MD-Partner, BCG India, said, “The Tech industry is at the cusp of innovation, and industry is experimenting with unique and innovative solutions to create a Workplace of the Future. The future model of work is not binary, and many variations are possible across a continuum.