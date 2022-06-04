Myroomie to come to Chennai

CHENNAI: Myroomie, a startup based in Bengaluru that provided accommodation to college students, will be launched in Chennai. “Myroomie, Bengaluru’s favourite student accommodation startup is foraying into Chennai with 1,000 beds. All the students accommodation locations given to the students are also disabled friendly and staff are also trained to take care of the needs of such students,” a statement said. It added that Myroomie’s student housing properties will be located in Kelambakkam, Potheri and Semmancheri areas of Chennai catering to the bustling student community from Hindustan University, SRM University, Sathyabama University and Chettinad Institute. The Company has tied up with Jain Constructions in Chennai to source the properties and is in advanced talks with another developer. Founded in 2018, the company operates 3,000 beds in Bengaluru and Chennai.