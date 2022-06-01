Referral-based mobile app to help micro brands grow

CHENNAI: Many Global Corporates use Digital Referral Marketplace (DRM), which is a process of letting customers refer their family and friends to build and grow their brand. Made in India brands are exploring the DRM route as a strategy to get more traffic, subscribers, and sales. Opalyte Services Private Limited - a startup based out of Chennai is launching India’s DRM ‘Paizatto’ in June 2022. Paizatto is a digital solution brand for becoming aggregators of aggregators in the ever-evolving market. The company behind Paizatto is looking at 50,000 affiliated stores / 10,00,000 consumers in the first year and triple it in the second year. After six months, the company is planning to offer this unique sales tool to every district of Tamil Nadu.