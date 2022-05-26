Digit Insurance eyes $5 bn in IPO valuation

MUMBAI: Digit Insurance, backed by Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa’s Fairfax Group and former India captain Virat Kohli, is considering raising about $500 mn in an initial public offering at a valuation of $4.5 bn to $5 bn, three people aware of the matter told a news agency.

Founded in 2017, Digit is trying to capitalise on India’s under-penetrated general insurance market along with users’ need for a better customer experience like easier claim settlements, though IPOs in the country have not done well in the past few months.

Digit has appointed Morgan Stanley and Indian investment bank ICICI Securities as bookrunners for the deal.

It plans to file its draft documents to the markets regulator by September and list by January,

said the people, who sought anonymity.

A spokesperson for Digit declined to comment on “speculation”. ICICI too declined to comment while Morgan did not respond to emails seeking comment.

Digit was valued at close to $4 bn earlier this month when it raised a tranche of funding. It has so far raised more than $400 mn from Sequoia Capital, A91 Partners and Faering Capital,

besides Fairfax.

India’s biggest public offering - of state-owned Life Insurance Corp - dropped 7.8 pc on debut this month after it raised $2.7 bn, far less than its original plan of $12 billion.

Fintech firm Paytm also plunged on its debut last November following a $2 billion IPO. Indian start-ups also have found it difficult to raise money privately this year after a boom in 2021.