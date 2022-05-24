MangoPoint hits sweet spot; can export to Europe, other countries

CHENNAI: The city-based MangoPoint, which focusses on preserving and promoting high-quality mangoes and mango-based products, has announced the acquisition of rights to export mangoes to Europe. It has completed its first consignment in 2022 season to Germany successfully.

MangoPoint, with single-origin, carbide free, chemical-free high-quality fresh mangoes, happens to be the first company in Tamil Nadu to have acquired approved certifications to export fresh mangoes to Europe and other countries.

The certifications were approved by the Department of Horticulture, which inspected the farms for the compliance with good agriculture practices in the orchard and the National Plant Protection Organisation-NPPO and Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority-APEDA, which inspected the MangoPoint integrated packhouse facility to approve the repairing, assembling and packing procedures.

NPPO and APEDA require packhouses to follow stringent guidelines to meet standard procedures of quality check for export trade of goods to the international market, a company release said.

Prasanna Venkatarathnam, Founder, Director, and Finance Head of MangoPoint said “in this 2022 season, we have tied up with Shastha Foods, CA USA to provide our Indian Diaspora with authentic mangoes from our country.”

Shastha Foods distributes products ranging from ready-to-use rice/lentil Batters and other regional speciality products from India across the US.