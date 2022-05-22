Musk again 'touches upon' SpaceX sex scandal on Twitter

SAN FRANCISCO: Elon Musk, who refuted reports that claimed SpaceX paid a female worker $250,000 to hush up sexual misconduct charges against him, once again touched upon the controversial subject on Twitter.

Chad Hurley, Co-founder of YouTube and an investor, asked Musk: "Hey, @elonmusk! Stop horsing around and close this Twitter deal. We all want a happy ending!"

Musk replied late on Saturday: "Hi Chad, long time no see! Fine, if you touch my wiener, you can have a horse".

The exchange of words came as reports surfaced last week that Musk allegedly offered to buy a horse to a SpaceX female employee in exchange for an erotic massage and touching "his genitals".

"She accused Musk of... rubbing her leg without consent, and offering to buy her a horse in exchange for an erotic massage," a Business Insider report claimed, quoting interviews and documents.

The incident took place in 2016 and was reported in a declaration "signed by a friend of the attendant and prepared in support of her claim".

Musk has refuted the report, saying: "It was clear that their only goal was a hit price to interfere with the Twitter acquisition. The story was written before they even talked to me."

"Finally, we get to use Elongate as a scandal name. It's kinda perfect," tweeted Musk.

The exchange of words came as reports surfaced last week that Musk allegedly offered to buy a horse to a SpaceX female employee in exchange for an erotic massage and touching "his genitals".

"She accused Musk of... rubbing her leg without consent, and offering to buy her a horse in exchange for an erotic massage," a Business Insider report claimed, quoting interviews and documents.

The incident took place in 2016 and was reported in a declaration "signed by a friend of the attendant and prepared in support of her claim".

Musk has refuted the report, saying: "It was clear that their only goal was a hit price to interfere with the Twitter acquisition. The story was written before they even talked to me."

"Finally, we get to use Elongate as a scandal name. It's kinda perfect," tweeted Musk.