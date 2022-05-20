Volkswagen, M&M in pact for components

CHENNAI: Volkswagen and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd are exploring the use of MEB electric components for Mahindra’s new “Born Electric Platform”. Both parties have signed a partnering agreement on May 18, to evaluate the scope of collaboration. Mahindra intends to equip its ‘Born Electric Platform’ with MEB electric components such as electric motors, battery system components and battery cells. It evaluates the scope of collaboration – it indicates binding rules for the evaluation phase as well as the non-binding scope of supply. The agreement will be negotiated in a continued constructive and legally compliant way to conclude by the end of 2022.