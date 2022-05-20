Attacks against me should be viewed through political lens: Musk

SAN FRANCISCO: After Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that he will now vote for Republicans, the tech billionaire on Friday shared a cryptic tweet and said the attacks against him "should be viewed through a political lens".

The tweet comes after the Tesla CEO wrote on the platform that he will now vote for Republicans, as conservatives return to the micro-blogging platform.

"The attacks against me should be viewed through a political lens -- this is their standard (despicable) playbook -- but nothing will deter me from fighting for a good future and your right to free speech," Musk wrote on Twitter.