Ashok Leyland Q4 net profit surges to Rs 901 crore

CHENNAI: Ashok Leyland Limited, flagship of the Hinduja Group, reported a revenue of Rs 8,744 cr in Q4 FY’22 as against Rs 7,000 cr for the same period last year; Revenue grew by 25% year on year. PBT for the quarter was at Rs 999 cr as against Rs 314 cr for the same period last year. The company’s PAT was at Rs 901 cr compared to Rs 241 cr in Q4 last year. Q4 EBITDA was at 8.9% as against 7.6% last year. AL’s truck market share for Q4 FY’22 has improved to 30.6% vis-a-vis 28.9 % in Q4 FY’21, this is the highest market share seen in the last 11 quarters.