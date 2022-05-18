Saint-Gobain, Sembcorp join hands for green energy

GURGAON: Saint-Gobain India and Sembcorp Green Infra’s (SGIL) subsidiary Green Infra Wind Energy Ltd. (GIWEL) have partnered to sign a long-term wind-solar hybrid energy supply agreement.

SGIL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of leading energy and urban solutions provider, Sembcorp Industries (Sembcorp).

Supporting Saint-Gobain’s commitment to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, Sembcorp will supply 33MW of locally sourced renewable power to SaintGobain’s manufacturing facilities in Sriperumbudur, Perundurai and Tiruvallur, over the next 25 years.

The power to Saint-Gobain’s manufacturing facilities will be supplied through a special purpose vehicle (SPV). GIWEL will hold a 74% stake in the SPV, with the remainder stake held by Saint-Gobain India.

AR Unnikrishnan, MD, Saint-Gobain Glass Business stated, “With like-minded partners like Sembcorp, we are embarking on a low carbon to no-carbon era, a world that all of us can be proud of and for future generations to enjoy.”

Venkat Subramanian, MD, Saint-Gobain Gyproc Business said, “Aimed at fulfilling the ambitious target of 100% Green Power by 2027-28, the agreement with Sembcorp is also another step in our continued efforts to add more green capacity through collaboration with green power generators and to meet our sustainability targets.’’

Vipul Tuli, CEO, SAsia, Sembcorp Industries said, “The partnership is a strong endorsement of our competitiveness and capabilities in renewable energy, and aligns with Sembcorp’s Brown to Green transformation.” It supports companies like SaintGobain to meet their carbon neutrality goals through such green partnerships.