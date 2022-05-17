Danfoss inaugurates ESS in its Chennai plant

CHENNAI: Danfoss India has inaugurated the country’s first privately owned and operated grid-scale battery-based Energy Storage System (ESS) at its Oragadam campus here to store the excess energy generated by renewables (solar power plant) installed on campus.

As a reflection of Danfoss’s commitment towards achieving ‘carbon neutrality by 2030’, the ESS has been engineered using Danfoss’ sustainable Drives technology, as per a release.

Fuelled by a rise in the global focus on climate change, this energy storage system is one of the top priorities that will accelerate the growth of electrification, decarbonisation and digitalisation.

The energy storage system will act as a key enabler in helping India realize its target of 40% installed renewables capacity by 2030. The system consists of 250 kW PCS, 270 Kwph SARA battery, a BMS, an EMS containerized integrated battery energy storage system with grid-scale technology system.