Sanjiv Bajaj takes charge as President of CII for 22-23

CHENNAI: The newly-constituted National Council of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has elected its new office-bearers for the year 2022-23. Sanjiv Bajaj, CMD, Bajaj Finserv, has assumed office as the President of CII for 2022-23. He takes over from TV Narendran, CEO-MD, Tata Steel. Sanjiv has been engaged with CII for many years at the State, Regional and National level. He was the President-Designate for 2021-22 and the Chairman of the Western Region during 2019-20. Pawan Munjal, Chairman-CEO, Hero MotoCorp, takes over as CII President-Designate for 2022-23. He has been closely associated with CII for almost 30 years. R Dinesh, Executive VC, TVS Supply Chain Solutions takes over as VP for 2022-23. He has been associated with CII for more than 2 decades.