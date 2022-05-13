Identity security firm launches $30 mn fund

NEW DELHI: CyberArk, the global leader in identity security, announced the launch of CyberArk Ventures – a $30 million global investment fund designed to empower the next generation of disruptors solving complex security challenges with innovative technology. It has initially aligned with four Venture Capital investors: Venrock, YL Ventures, Team8 Capital and Merlin Ventures. The entity also announced it has completed initial investments in three cybersecurity start-ups: Dig Security, Enso Security and Zero Networks. “We’re seeking innovative security start-ups that are solving difficult problems for their customers,” said Udi Mokady, founder, chairman and CEO, CyberArk. “Our first three investments are the trifecta – network security, application security and data security.”