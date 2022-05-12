Tiger Global invests in SaaS platform Shopflo

MUMBAI: Shopflo, a SaaS platform easing checkout experience for D2C brands has got $2.6 mn in its seed funding from Tiger Global and TQ Ventures.

Better Capital and a pool of angel investors also took part in the round. Tiger Global has made the investment at a pre-product stage.

D2C merchants see over 70 pc customer drop off between add to cart and purchase steps.

Shopflo offers a seamless and minimum cognitive load experience to the consumers.

Priy Ranjan, CEO-Co-founder, Shopflo said, “Most of these D2C merchants build their websites using no-code tools which are great for smaller merchants. We are targeting the merchants in the middle.”