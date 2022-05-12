Tata Tech to invest Rs 2,390 cr for ITIs

NEW DELHI: Tata Technologies has entered into a collaboration with the Assam government to transform 34 state polytechnics and 43 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs)into futuristic Centres of Excellence (CoEs) entailing an investment of about Rs 2,390 cr.

It has signed a Memorandum of Agreement for a 10-year period for the purpose.

Post upgradation, these COEs will not only cater to the advanced skill needs of students aligned to the key industries, but also act as a tech and industrial hub for MSMEs and support entrepreneurship.

Tata Technologies Chairman S Ramadorai said technology is evolving rapidly and there is huge shortage of skilled manpower.