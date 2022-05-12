EV firm gets $2.6 mn for sustainable biz

JAIPUR: HOP Electric Mobility has closed a strategic round of $2.6 million as part of an ongoing $10 million pre-series fundraiser.

The company has achieved the milestone of reaching 105 retail touchpoints with 6200+ on-road scooters in 2021, and with this fundraising, HOP Electric Mobility is targeting 10X growth this year.

Ketan Mehta, Founder-CEO – HOP Electric Mobility explained the significance of the investment and the role of the investor in HOP, said “The same investor has previously supported us in becoming a successful mandate holder of the Rs 26,058 cr PLI scheme. Under this mandate, we will be investing over Rs 2,000 crore in India in the next five years.”