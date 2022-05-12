BigHaat launches mobile app in Tamil

CHENNAI: BigHaat launched a mobile application in Tamil for the farming community in the state with personalised advisory, by leveraging data, technology and crop science.

“The farmers in the state are relatively more receptive to changing technologies. The app was created to provide data for sharper decision-making, to meet the pre-harvest to post-harvest needs of their crop. Farmers can access holistic content for all farming needs in Tamil,” said Sachin Nandwana, Co-Founder, and Director, BigHaat.

The easy user interaction helps farmers by enabling crop configuration and profiling based on acreage, geolocation, and soil type.