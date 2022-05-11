KEI showcases its range at iDAC'2022- largest forum on Building & Construction Industry

MUMBAI: KEI Industries Ltd, India's leading wire and cable manufacturer has unveiled their range of wires and cables at iDAC'2022 - the 3-day mega congregation of interior designers, architects, consultants, other stakeholders of fast-growing infrastructure and construction industry, held at Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai.

KEI - the industry leader exhibited their full range of electrical wires and cables with end-to-end solutions and applications for the modern-day construction industry. During the event, the company with world-class R&D facilities also engaged with India's leading architects, designers, consultants and exchanged views on the market and industry trends. With the widest product range of KEI i.e. 0.5 Sq. mm cables to 400 kv Cables, iDAC'2022 was an excellent platform to have strategic business partnerships and fruitful industry dialogues.

On the success of event participation, Anil Gupta, CMD, KEI Industries, mentioned, "It has been a great industry opportunity for all of us to be the part of iDAC'2022. We shared our entire range of products and solutions with the stakeholders in the exhibition. The interactions and response from everyone present at the event were excellent and we look forward to continue exchanging our knowledge, products and services at such forums for better tomorrow."

KEI Industries Ltd. is the pioneer in the business with products that include - house wires, EV Charging Cables, Solar cables, Communication cables, HV/MV Cables, LV Cables, Signal & Instrumentation Cables, etc. The brand is well known not only in India but also globally with a presence in 59 countries. The company has excellent market expansion plans deepening its presence in the retail space.

Talking about the vision for KEI, Anil Gupta, CMD, KEI Industries, said, "I aspire to make KEI as the world's leading electrical cables, wires and allied businesses company. As far as retail business goes, our focus remains on growing our dealer network by deepening our engagement with our channel partners and influencers to widen our customer base. With our retail presence, we are powering dreams of India's 135 crore population, a consumption economy, by building and electrifying their homes.

KEI was established in 1968 as a partnership firm under the name Krishna Electrical Industries, with the prime business activity of manufacturing house wiring rubber cables. Today, it has grown into an empire with a global presence, offering holistic wire & cable solutions. The company's products serve customers globally in 59 countries, through a rich network of 15000+ channel partners.

Headquartered in New Delhi (India), the Company offers an extensive range of cabling solutions. KEI manufactures and markets Extra-High Voltage (EHV), Medium Voltage (MV), and Low Voltage (LV) power cables, Solar Cables, Communication cables, and many more. Serving both retail and institutional segments, KEI has emerged as a one-stop-shop for products and services.