Paytm CEO asks Musk to deliver first Tesla car at Taj Mahal

NEW DELHI: Even as Tesla CEO Elon Musk and his mother took to memory lanes remembering their visit to Taj Mahal, the world’s richest man on Tuesday was asked by Paytm’s founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma to deliver the first Tesla car at the historic monument.

“When are you coming here to deliver the first @Tesla here at The Taj?” Sharma asked Musk on Twitter.

This was in response to Musk’s reply to a follower who had on Monday shared a photo of Agra Fort and tweeted: “Amazing facade detail of the Red Fort in Agra, India.”