Paytm CEO asks Musk to deliver first Tesla car at Taj Mahal

NEW DELHI: Even as Tesla CEO Elon Musk and his mother took to memory lanes remembering their visit to Taj Mahal, the world’s richest man on Tuesday was asked by Paytm’s founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma to deliver the first Tesla car at the historic monument.
“When are you coming here to deliver the first @Tesla here at The Taj?” Sharma asked Musk on Twitter.
This was in response to Musk’s reply to a follower who had on Monday shared a photo of Agra Fort and tweeted: “Amazing facade detail of the Red Fort in Agra, India.”
Musk responded saying; “It is amazing. I visited in 2007 and also saw the Taj Mahal, which truly is a wonder of the world”.
His mother Maye also shared an interesting anecdote along with pictures about Musk’s grandparents who flew to the World Heritage Site in Agra on their way to Australia from South Africa in 1954.
Sharma, however, warned Musk about the challenges of building full-self driven cars on Indian roads because of running into the risk of “most unruly road users”.
”It will be an incredible challenge for Tesla to build FSD for India. We are known to be the most unruly road users,” Sharma said.