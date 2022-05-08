Business

Gucci jumps on crypto bandwagon with US project

Gucci said it would accept multiple digital assets, including ethereum, dogecoin, shiba inu, litecoin, and a few US dollar-pegged stablecoins.
Gucci’s high-end handbags and other luxury products can now be bought using cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin, in some US stores, the Italian company said, as digital currencies move to broader acceptance. Starting later this month, customers can pay with crypto at some of Gucci’s flagship stores, including Rodeo Drive in Los Angeles and Wooster Street in New York, the company said. Gucci said it would accept multiple digital assets, including ethereum, dogecoin, shiba inu, litecoin, and a few US dollar-pegged stablecoins.

