Now, Sudarshan Venu will helm TVS Motor Company

CHENNAI: TVS Motor Company, a global manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers, announced at its board meeting on Thursday the elevation of Sudarshan Venu as Managing Director of the company with immediate effect.

Sudarshan has been charting the future of the company, and he has played a pivotal role in its growth in the domestic as well as key international markets, including Asia, Africa, and more recently in Europe.

Ralf Dieter Speth, Chairman, TVS Motor Company said, “Sudarshan has got a clear vision and brings with him both a tremendous passion for advanced technologies and sustainable growth, deep-seated in values. He thinks future-oriented, staying ahead of the emerging trends. Personal, smart mobility, including electrification, are two of his big areas of focus.”

Meanwhile, its Q4 revenue from operations grew by 4% at Rs 5,530 cr against Rs 5,322 cr in Q4 of 2020-21. During the current quarter, Profit After Tax was Rs 275 cr compared to Rs 289 cr in the Q4 of 2020-21.