Auto retail sales up 37% in April on low Covid-hit base effect

NEW DELHI: Automobile retail sales in India increased by 37 pc in April on a low base of COVID-hit April last year, automobile dealers’ body FADA said. Total sales across categories rose to 16,27,975 units in April, against 11,87,771 units in the year-ago period. On a year-on-year basis, all vehicle categories including passenger vehicles and two-wheelers were up as compared with April last year.

Passenger vehicles registrations stood at 2,64,342 units last month, up 25 pc from 2,10,682 units in April last year. Similarly, two-wheeler sales were at 11,94,520 units, up 38 pc from the year-ago period. Commercial vehicle retails stood at 78,398 units in April, up 52 pc from 51,515 units in April 2021.

“While Y-o-Y comparison with April 2021 shows all categories in green with high growth rate, it is important to note April 2021 and April 2020 were hit by lockdown due to phase one and two of the COVID wave, which saw no-to-negligible business,” Federation of Automobile Dealers Association President Vinkesh Gulati noted.