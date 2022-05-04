ONGC wooing people with CSR projects to start exploration: Farmer leader

TIRUCHY: The ONGC has been trying to woo the local body administration and the people through their CSR projects to commence exploration activities, charged PR Pandian, president of Coordination Committee of All Farmers Association in Tiruvarur on Wednesday. Speaking to reporters, Pandian who lauded the state’s initiative to revive organic farming by constituting a research centre in the name of Nammalvar in Coimbatore Agriculture University, said, the Centre should come forward to control fertilizer prices and allow the state to control fertiliser production units. He further said, “Through the CSR activities, the ONGC has been wooing the local body administration and divert the people and initiate steps to commence their exploration activities and the state should be alert and put an end to it.” Pandian appealed to political parties to work together to stop ONGC’s plan.