Amazon doubles cumulative export target from India to $20 billion by 2025

BENGALURU: Amazon on Wednesday unveiled the Exports Digest 2022 and announced that cumulative exports by Indian exporters on the Amazon Global Selling programme are on track to surpass the $5 billion milestone.

The programme took about three years to enable the first billion dollars, and the last two billion dollars have come in just 17 months, as per a release.

The programme has been witnessing remarkable adoption amongst businesses of all sizes across the country and has grown to more than 1 lakh (100K) exporters since its launch in 2015.

These exporters are showcasing millions of ‘Made in India’ products to customers worldwide through Amazon’s 18 international websites in countries such as USA, UK, UAE, Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Brazil, Japan and Australia.

Encouraged by the rapid growth that the programme has been witnessing, Amazon has doubled its exports pledge, to now enable $20 bn in cumulative exports from India by 2025.

Amit Agarwal, SVP India and Emerging Markets, Amazon, said, “We are excited by the remarkable growth that over 1 lakh exporters are witnessing through our Global Selling program. In 2020, Amazon had pledged to enable $10 billion in cumulative exports from India by 2025 using this programme. But as Indian MSMEs discover how ecommerce makes it easy for them to reach customers globally, we are seeing a rapid increase in the number of exporters joining Amazon Global Selling to cater to the growing demand for Made in India products across the world. We are therefore scaling up our pledge to boost exports from India using ecommerce to $20 billion by 2025. We will continue to work with all key stakeholders to make exports easier for Indian MSMEs.”