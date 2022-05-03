Citigroup trader's error triggers 'flash crash' in Europe markets

NEW YORK: US banking giant Citigroup has said that one of its traders made an error in the so-called stock market "flash crash" in Europe, the media reported.

A flash crash is an extremely fast fall in the price of one or more assets, often caused by a trading mistake, the report said.

Trading was briefly halted in several markets after major share indexes plunged on Monday.

Nordic stocks were hit the hardest, while other European indexes also plummeted for a short time. "This morning one of our traders made an error when inputting a transaction. Within minutes, we identified the error and corrected it," the New York-based bank said.

The flash crash caused European shares to fall suddenly on a day when trading was particularly thin due to public holidays around the world, it was reported.

Sweden's benchmark Stockholm OMX 30 share index was one of the hardest hit, falling by 8 per cent at one point, before recovering most of those losses to end the day 1.87 per cent lower.