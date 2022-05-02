Twixor raises $2.4mn from Season Two Ventures, Axilor and The Chennai Angels

CHENNAI: Twixor (Singapore-based) with R&D centre in IIT Madras Research Park, a low-code no-code (LCNC) conversational AI and process automation platform has announced raising $2.4 mn in Series A round from Season Two Ventures(an Indo-US corridor VC firm), Axilor Ventures and The Chennai Angels.

The platform was developed at the IIT Madras campus and has a significant presence in India, with offices in Chennai and other parts.Twixor helps businesses build hyper-personalised engagement solutions.

It simplifies the way organisations integrate consumer interactions/engagements in their business processes to give enterprise customers better AI-driven cognitive experiences. With six global patents in its kitty, the CX automation platform powers accelerated conversations by driving seamless, low-friction, multi-lingual, and app-less interactions and transactions.

The company is looking to aggressively scale up its reach and operations. Twixor will shortly launch its global SaaS platform: ‘Twixor AIM’, a no-code omni-channel messaging engine, and ‘Twixor Compute’, a low-code process automation engine.

Ashok Anand, Founder-CEO, Twixor, said “This investment comes at a strategic moment in our growth journey. It will help us accelerate our twin objectives of technology innovation and global scale-up.”

Sajan Pillai, Managing Partner, Season Two Ventures said, “Twixor’s trajectory from ideas to success is rooted in the right culture to promote innovation and growth, which is very well aligned with our vision of digital transformation, especially in banking tech.”

Season Two Ventures is focused on tech-enabled, early-stage start-ups in the enterprise SaaS, Health-tech, FinTech, logistics/supply chain and retail space. Twixor saw 100% revenue growth in 2021 and is looking to double its revenue in 2022.