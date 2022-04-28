India’s phone shipments decline in Q1, Chinese lockdowns to hit Q2

New Delhi: India’s smartphone shipments declined 1 per cent (on-year) to reach over 38 mn units in the March quarter this year amid ongoing component shortages and demand decline.

The quarter started on a slower note due to the third Covid-19 wave. However, demand picked up in the fourth week of January, according to Counterpoint Research. “The component issues were a reason for this decline and affected all brands. OEMs are adopting strategies to tackle the supply issues, such as expanding the supplier portfolio and increasing local sourcing,” said Sr Research Analyst Prachir Singh.

“The market is expected to remain modest in Q2 2022 as well due to supply disruptions arising from Covid-19 in China.”