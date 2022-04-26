Prodapt to invest £50 million in UK

Chennai: The city-based Prodapt, a global consulting, technology and managed services provider to the Connectedness industry, plans to double its investment in the UK market to £100 mn.

This increased commitment comes from a strong growth opportunity that Prodapt sees in the UK’s technology sector.

With a singular focus on the Connectedness industry, Prodapt accelerates digital transformation for its clients, using technologies like 5G, cloud, SDN/NFV, edge computing, IoT, and AI/ML. Prodapt’s customers include leading UK telecom operators, digital/multi-service providers (D/MSPs), and high technology companies.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, “Trade and investment between the UK and India is creating good jobs and sustaining livelihoods in both of our countries. I’m very pleased Prodapt has decided to join the legions of Indian companies investing in the UK, boosting our technology sector, and driving economic growth.”

“As the UK has become a hub for technology and innovation in the Connectedness industry, it is natural to scale up our investment and commitment in the UK region,” said Vedant Jhaver, Chairman and CEO, Prodapt. Prodapt also anticipates creating over 500 jobs. Earlier this year, it had established a new office in London to accommodate its growth.