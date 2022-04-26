BNY Mellon’s single largest facility opens in Chennai

Chennai: BNY Mellon has announced the opening of its new office in Chennai, making it the single largest facility for the global financial institution in India.

Spread across 10 floors, the new space measures over 760,000 sqft, with a capacity to accommodate over 4,000 employees. With this, BNY Mellon’s total footprint across its India offices is currently more than 1.36 million square feet, reinforcing India’s importance in the company’s global operations.

The new office also represents an important historical milestone for BNY Mellon’s operations in Chennai, marking their presence in the city for more than 20 years, and will accommodate different teams assisting global operations including Pershing X, a recently launched business unit within Pershing that will design innovative solutions for the advisory industry in India.

India is currently home to BNY Mellon’s largest workforce outside of North America and the youngest by demographics.