Vellore district to get piped cooking gas by year-end

Vellore: The integrated Vellore district, including Ranipet and Tirupattur, will soon get piped cooking gas and CNG for vehicles from December end when AG&P Pratham, a private player, operationalises its CNG plant in Ranipet, the company’s regional head KR Venketesan said recently.

Stating that the company planned to invest Rs 2,700 crore over the next eight years in this venture in Tamil Nadu, Venketesan said it would ensure direct and indirect employment to more than 7,000 persons, while providing locals with cheaper cooking gas alternative to the present LPG cylinders.

“The Ranipet plant will become operational by July and we propose to provide 31,000 domestic cooking gas pipe connections in integrated Vellore district by December end,” he said.

All safety measures would be in place, Venketesan said, noting that CNG for vehicles would reduce vehicle fuel bills by half while households will be able to save 22 per cent by using piped gas. As against the present LPG price of Rs 980 per cylinder, CNG for the same mount would cost only around Rs 680, the company sources said.

Safer than LPG, officials said unlike LPG where payment in mandatory on delivery, PNG (piped natural gas) will be metered and payment will be around Rs 49.90 per cubic metre. The refundable deposit of Rs 7,000 would also be allowed through equated monthly instalments, they added.

The company has been issued rights to provide CNG and PNG for daily use in 33 districts in Tamil Nadu, AP, Karnataka, Kerala and Rajasthan covering a total of 2.78 lakh square kilometres through 17,000 km of pipelines and 1,500 CNG supply stations, the officials added.